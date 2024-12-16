Date Revealed When Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk Will Sign Contract Extension
A few days ago, The Athletic's David Ornstein broke the news that, alongside Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool's skipper Virgil van Dijk had been offered a new contract by the club.
Virgil has been the more vocal of the three players whose contracts are expiring about staying at Anfield, however, that didn't stop fans being worried about the big Dutchman potentially not extending his stay on Merseyside.
Fortunately, one football insider who has connections to Premier League clubs has provided a date as to when he believes the 33-year-old will sign his new Liverpool contract by.
“I’m confident he will sign a new contract,” former Premier League scout Mick Brown told Football Insider.
“From what I’m told, Liverpool want to have it all agreed before the January transfer window.
“The announcement that he has put pen to paper would be a major boost for the club and the supporters heading into the rest of the season.
“Being able to announce the supporters that he has signed a new deal would give them a boost at a time where they’re top of the league.
“That’s now what I am expecting to happen based on what I’ve heard.
“It’s a PR job for the club as much as anything else, in terms of the announcement, and a big boost for Arne Slot and his team too, keeping their captain.
“I don’t think Van Dijk ever wanted to leave, the only question would be about money but that isn’t an issue for Liverpool.”
If this is true then it will be a great Christmas present for many Liverpool fans across the world. Who knows, maybe they will even announce the extension on Christmas morning!