Exclusive: Former Liverpool Right-Back Claims Conor Bradley Is 'Arguably Better' Than Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold was heavily criticised by the likes of Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher after Liverpool's 2-2 draw with struggling Manchester United over the weekend. Coming up against Man United's Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot left the 26-year-old chasing shadows for much of the game.
READ MORE: Exclusive: Former Liverpool Defender Glen Johnson Stance On Trent Alexander-Arnold & Mohamed Salah
Alexander-Arnold, who has been linked with a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid was replaced by another academy graduate Conor Bradley in the final stages against United.
The Northern Irishman could find himself as the long-term solution at right-back if Alexander-Arnold leaves in the summer with his contract expiring at the end of the current season. The Reds vice-captain has been offered a new deal, however there has been no breakthrough in negotiations.
Bradley returned to the team on Sunday following a six-week injury lay-off after he suffered a hamstring injury against Real Madrid in the Champions League in late November. The 21-year-old, who also suffered back and ankle injuries last season has impressed when called upon by Arne Slot this campaign.
READ MORE: Liverpool Interested In Signing Bayern Munich Midfielder With Contract Set To Expire
Bradley replaced Alexander-Arnold in the Liverpool starting lineup against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal. The Reds lost 1-0 courtesy of a lone strike from Lucas Bergvall four minutes from the end of normal time settled the affair at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Bradley lasted for an hour before being replaced by Alexander-Arnold. Speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room, courtesy of BetVictor, former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson says Bradley is 'arguably better' than Alexander-Arnold.
READ MORE: Manchester City Prepare 'Formal Approach To Open Talks' To Sign Liverpool Target Omar Marmoush
Liverpool rejected an offer from Real Madrid to sign Alexander-Arnold in the January transfer window last week.
Johnson said: "Well no, I think if he leaves, I think Conor Bradley is perfect. I think you need another player to back Conor Bradley up. Conor's been great, arguably better when he's played. So no, I don't think they need to sign anyone to be their number one. I think they need to sign someone that would be second to Conor Bradley.
"I think he's (Alexander-Arnold) been very good all season. I don't think the performance against United was down to the contract stuff. You know, players can have bad games. But obviously, because he's hit the bar so high people jump on it. So no, I don't think, you know, I think he's more professional to allow potential negotiation contract to play on his performance.
READ MORE: Al Hilal Eye Up Mohamed Salah As Neymar Replacement Whilst Brazilian Could Join Lionel Messi In MLS At Inter Miami