Fabrizio Romano - Liverpool Pushing For Deals With Van Dijk, Salah & Alexander-Arnold With Confidence On Two Deals
Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool insist they are in negotiations with Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold about extending their contracts at Anfield.
The trio are about to enter the final six months of their current deals and, from the start of January, can sign pre-contract agreements with overseas clubs.
Van Dijk and Salah have both been clear that their preference is to remain at Anfield, but with Alexander-Arnold, it is not as straightforward as to what the future might hold.
The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for many months, and reports from Spain last week went as far as claiming that he had informed the hierarchy at Anfield that he would be departing at the end of the season for Los Blancos.
Romano has shut down those claims by confirming that Liverpool insist they are still negotiating and pushing for a resolution with three of their biggest players.
Whilst there is still no breakthrough with any of the trio, he does state, however, that there is confidence a deal can be done, 'especially for Van Dijk and Salah'.
The fact that confidence does not appear to extend to Alexander-Arnold must be a concern for Reds fans, who are desperate to see an end to this saga before it starts impacting performances on the pitch where Liverpool are dominant at the moment.