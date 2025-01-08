Feyenoord Forward Would ''Absolutely'' Reunite With Former Head Coach Arne Slot
During his time at Feyenoord, Arne Slot transformed a struggling forward from Mexico into one of the deadliest goalscorers in Europe. Santiago Giminez, before joining Slot in Feyenoord, went from scoring nine goals in forty-three games to exploding with twenty-eight goals in fifty games in his first season under the Dutch Head Coach. This was followed up by twenty-six goals in forty-one games last season. The 23-year-old Mexican international has also started this season on flying form, with ten goals in fourteen games.
When speaking with Fox Sports via SoccerNews, Giminez was asked if he would like to work with Arne again:
“Yes, absolutely. Football is always like that, you see the same familiar faces again and that’s the beauty of this world. You leave an impression, make friends all over the world, and later you see each other again, greet each other and meet again.”- Santiago Giminez via Fox Sports
Giminez said he has always wanted to play in the best European leagues, something that a reunion with his former Head Coach would fulfil!
"Since I was a kid I always wanted to play in one of the top five leagues in the world and one of those leagues is Spain, England or Italy."- Santiago Giminez
With Liverpool currently struggling to create from the striker position this season, is this a move we could see to reunite the former player and coach combination that was so prosperous in the Eredivisie?