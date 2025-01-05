Liverpool Star Suspended For Premier League Trip To Nottingham Forest
Liverpool and Manchester United shared the spoils after playing out a 2-2 draw in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds missed the opportunity to further extend their lead at the summit of the table after Mikel Arteta's Arsenal also dropped points this weekend.
After a goalless first 45 minutes, Man United took the lead through Lisandro Martinez in the second half but Cody Gakpo equalised for Liverpool seven minutes later before Mohamed Salah made it 2-1 from the penalty spot.
However, Liverpool were unable to hold onto their lead as Amad Diallo levelled for the visitors in the closing minutes.
Darwin Nunez, who started the game on the bench received his fifth yellow card of the top-flight campaign in the Reds’ 19th match of the season, incurring an automatic one-game ban. Nunez will now be suspended for Liverpool’s Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest later this month.
Arne Slot will be without the services of the 25-year-old Uruguay forward when the Reds travel to the City Ground on January 14. Speaking after the game against Man United, Slot said: "Of course, it feels for us as two points dropped. I think many people, what stays in their head for a long time is what happens in the end and that was a big chance for [Harry] Maguire, of course.
"But what we tend to forget is two minutes before, Virgil [van Dijk] had maybe such a big chance as he had to make it 3-2 for us. In the end, it was a difficult game. A bit similar to maybe the Nottingham Forest game, where the playing style of both teams was quite similar.
"Defending in a low block with a lot of bodies and if they had the ball, not the risk of build-up but play it long. Every free-kick they got somewhere in and around their own half or our half, they brought it in, so that was a bit similar to Forest.
"That is not always easy then to play against that style of football and that’s what showed against Forest and it showed again today. Especially if they have such good, quality players that can defend so well, then it is not so easy to play it through that low block that they had."
Nunez has struggled to nail down a starting berth under Slot since the Dutchman replaced Jurgen Klopp in the summer. The former Benfica talisman has scored just four goals and provided three assists in 24 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions.
