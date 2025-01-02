Liverpool Defender Set To Extend Deal As Transfer Decision Nears
Liverpool transfer news is currently being dominated by Trent Alexander-Arnold following Real Madrid's attempt to sign the right-back as a replacement for the injured Dani Carvajal replacement.
The Reds quickly rejected Madrid's approach as they still harbour hopes that Alexander-Arnold will choose to sign a new deal. The 26-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and can negotiate a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid and other foreign clubs should he wish to do so.
Liverpool have, however, made clear to Real Madrid that Alexander-Arnold is not for sale in the January transfer window, even if they are consigned to losing him for nothing in the summer.
Arne Slot's side have offered Alexander-Arnold a new contract, but no agreement has been reached yet with talks ongoing. Liverpool are competing on all fronts this season as they sit at the top of the Premier League and Champions League standings.
Before the start of the season, the Reds decided to send 14 players on loan in the summer to continue their development with another club as well as give them first-team football away from Anfield.
Arne Slot sanctioned the temporal exit of several players including Calvin Ramsay, Lewis Koumas, Stefan Bajcetic, Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams as well as summer signing Giorgi Mamardashvili.
Rhys Williams joined Morecambe for the first half of the season, having already had loan spells with Swansea City, Blackpool, Aberdeen, and Port Vale, however, he is set to extend his loan move until the end of the campaign, according to Liverpool Echo.
The 23-year-old has established himself as an influential player for the Shrimps, racking up 25 appearances so far this season.
Morecambe boss Derek Adams earlier confirmed that the League Two side are looking to prolong his stay as he believes Williams is showing the benefits of regular football.
Adams said via Lancaster Guardian: “I’ve spoken to Liverpool and we’ve asked for his loan to be extended. He’s been excellent for us and it’s given him an opportunity to play week in week out, which he needs and wants.
“He’s improving with every game and that’s the beauty of a loan, he gets an opportunity to go elsewhere and play. He’s come in here and been able to get 90 minutes every week so, hopefully, we can have him until the end of the season.
“Then, when he does go back at the end of the season, he’ll do so as someone who’s played 40-odd games and got regular football under his belt.”
Williams moved to Anfield as an Under 10 player and racked up 19 senior appearances across all competitions during the 2020-21 season. He played a key role in helping an injury-hit Liverpool earn Champions League qualification that season.
