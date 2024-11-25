Liverpool Fans React To Mohamed Salah’s Huge Contract Update
Liverpool supporters have reacted to Mohamed Salah's latest transfer update on Monday. Salah has confirmed he is "disappointed" to have not been offered a new contract by the Reds despite being keen to stay at the club.
The 32-year-old believes he is now "probably" more likely to leave at the end of the season than extend his contract amid speculation over his future over the last 12 months following transfer interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League.
Salah bagged a brace in the 3-2 win over Southampton on Sunday as Liverpool went eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table. He has 12 goals and 10 assists in 18 appearances for the Reds in all competitions,
After the game at St Mary's, the Egypt forward told reporters that he had received no offers to extend his stay beyond the summer.
"Well, we are almost in December and I haven't received any offers yet to stay in the club, [so] I'm probably more out than in," Salah said.
"You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven't received anything yet about my future.
"I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end it is not in my hands or the fans' hands. Let's wait and see. Of course [no offer is disappointing], yeah.
"I'm not going to retire soon so I'm just playing, focusing on the season and I'm trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I'm disappointed but we will see.
"I'm very professional. Everybody can see my work ethic. I'm just trying to enjoy my football and I will play at the top level as long as possible. I'm just doing my best because this is who I am and I try to give it all for myself and for the club. We will see what happens next."
Following the news, Liverpool fans have taken to social media to express their frustration as Salah is free to speak with interested clubs from overseas to sign a pre-contract agreement in January.
A Liverpool fan with an X account @AnfieldRd96 posted: "The club has two choices. 1. Give Salah what he deserves. 2. Feel the anger of supporters."
Another fan @ArneSlotBall said: "Give Mohamed Salah anything he wants."
@anakhokhoa on X also posted: "Liverpool doesn't deserve Mohamed Salah; they will be the ones to lose, not him. I think he will leave for another English club, and if he has to choose, I believe he would pick Manchester United or Chelsea. I hope so."
@ArfanHammid said: "I’m not even a Liverpool fan but Mohamed Salah has to be one of the most disrespected players of all time. He deserves his flowers."
@ImranRafiq_27 said: "Mohamed Salah’s statement reflects his commitment to Liverpool FC. He acknowledges that his future is not entirely within his control, he emphasizes his dedication to giving his best for both himself and the club. Hopefully he will be rewarded a new contract soon."
@AnythingLFC_ also said: "Don't blame Salah for doing the interview. Blame the club for putting him in these situations to be asked the same question every week."