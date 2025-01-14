Liverpool Players Likely To Be Available For Premier League Clash With Nottingham Forest
Liverpool's start to 2025 has been far from ideal as they prepare to face third-placed Nottingham Forest, who have the chance to close the gap to just three points at the top of the Premier League table on Tuesday night.
Arne Slot's side played out a disappointing 2-2 draw against Manchester United last time out in the league before losing 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal. Liverpool thrashed Accrington Stanley 4-0 in the FA Cup over the weekend to progress to the fourth.
Forest are the only team to have beaten the Premier League leaders this season following a 1-0 win at Anfield back in September last year. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have positioned themselves for a surprise title challenge.
Liverpool will be without Darwin Nunez, who is unavailable for the Reds as he serves a one-match suspension for receiving five yellow cards within the opening 19 league games and Joe Gomez, who remains sidelined due to a hamstring injury he suffered at West Ham United last month.
Speaking ahead of the game, Slot said: "I think they already showed in retrospect how good of a team they are. Leading up to that game I think they had two draws and one win. In general, I think when Liverpool loses a home game that is something we don't expect.
"I think in that moment of time I also saw the stat that Virgil [van Dijk] played 100 games for Liverpool and only lost [twice at Anfield]. So, for us to lose then on that day was for me hard to take, as you probably experienced.
"Now looking back at it and seeing where they are in the league it's not been as such a shock result as I thought it was back then. They had a very good game plan.
"[They] changed the wingers that normally played and brought them in at the end and they made a difference. Although I expect their wingers that have done so well to be in the starting XI tomorrow. That's something he changed back then and that worked really well for them during that game."
Goalkeepers
Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher, Vítězslav Jaroš, Harvey Davies
Defenders
Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley Jarell Quansah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, James Norris, Amara Nallo
Midfielders
Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott, James McConnell, Trey Nyoni, Tyler Morton, Dominik Szoboszlai
Forwards
Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa, Jayden Danns, Rio Ngumoha
