Liverpool Stance On Trent Alexander-Arnold January Transfer Clear Amid Real Madrid Interest
Real Madrid continue to push for a January move for Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold after the Anfield hierarchy rejected their original advances.
READ MORE: Liverpool 'At The Front Of The Queue' For Southampton Attacking Midfielder Tyler Dibling, Newcastle Also Interested
The 26-year-old is out of contract next summer, and despite reports that his representatives remain in discussions with the Reds about extending that deal, there are no signs of a breakthrough in negotiations.
Speculation linking him with a move to Los Blancos has persisted for months, but matters got more serious on Tuesday with the news that the La Liga giants had contacted Liverpool asking if they would sell the England international in January.
Whilst the idea was rebuffed immediately, that has not stopped the onslaught from the Spanish capital, with reports suggesting a new offer is just around the corner.
READ MORE: Liverpool Could Persuade Trent Alexander-Arnold To U-Turn On Real Madrid Move With "Last-Minute Offer
According to The Telegraph, however, no matter what chiefs at the Santiago Bernabeu offer Liverpool, it is 'secondary to their Premier League title and Champions League ambitions'.
READ MORE: Carlo Ancelotti Reacts To Real Madrid's Failed Attempt To Sign Trent Alexander-Arnold From Liverpool
The outlet states that the Premier League leaders are 'invested in trophies' and not how much money they can secure for one of their key players.
Liverpool face Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday, with Arne Slot's pre-match press conference on Friday likely to be dominated by the distraction of the right-back's situation.