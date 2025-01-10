Liverpool Stance On PSG & Chelsea Transfer Target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Clear
Liverpool are said to be among a host of clubs that are interested in signing Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the January transfer window should he become available following the uncertainty surrounding his future.
Kvaratskhelia has established himself as one of the best young talents in Europe since arriving from Russian side Rubin Kazan in the summer of 2022. He has 30 goals and 29 assists in 107 appearances for Napoli across all competitions.
The 23-year-old played an instrumental role as he propelled Luciano Spalletti’s side to their first Serie A title in 33 years, netting 12 goals and providing 13 assists in the league during the 2022-23 campaign.
The Georgia international is under contract at Napoli until June 2027 and is expected to command a significant fee of as much as €80million (£67m).
Responding to transfer speculation linking Liverpool with a move for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Arne Slot told the media: "When you said yourself 'linked with', I was thinking: 'Which club is he going to say now?' But you mean as a club we are linked with Kvaratskhelia.
"What I make of that is that this is January and I think I said it after the West Ham United game [to journalists], please don't disappoint me, please come up with all these players and all these clubs that are in the interest of us.
"Or the ones that don't play a lot for us are going to go somewhere else. That [speculation] is what is happening now.
"And nine out of 10 times or 99 out of 100 times, at the end of the window it's been clear that almost all of these stories weren't true. So what can I comment about it? The rumours keep going for it but no comment from my side."
Napoli are said to be in no rush to sell Kvaratskhelia despite strong interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League side Chelsea.
According to the Liverpool Echo, "while the admiration for Kvaratskhelia is understood to be long-standing at the club, a move for the highly-rated forward has been suggested as unlikely by Anfield sources at this stage."
The Echo further claimed that the Reds are yet to make contact with Napoli over Kvaratskhelia. Arne Sot's side are long-standing admirers of the Serie A star.
Liverpool currently boast six attackers and are well-stocked in the wide attacking areas. Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez can all operate from the left-hand side, a position Kvaratskhelia prefers to play as evidenced at Napoli under former Premier League manager Antonio Conte.
