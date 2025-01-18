Liverpool Target 21-Year-Old Olympique Lyonnais Midfielder Available For Less Than £20m
Olympique Lyonnais find themselves in a precarious position having been provisionally relegated to Ligue 2 next summer unless their finances drastically improve with a transfer ban now in place and the club's wage bill under strict supervision by French football's financial watchdog the DNCG.
With the coming sanctions looming, foreign clubs have been lurking around some of the French side's top talent. Liverpool, chief among them, have been monitoring their attacking midfield talent in Rayan Cherki. The 21-year-old has already amassed over 150 appearances at senior level for the club, showing amazing promise as one of Ligue 1's better creators and passers.
Currently, the young French star has twelve goal contributions in twenty-one appearances. His pressing and passing range are his main attributes, and being a bigger-bodied attacking midfielder, while not being as tall as Liverpool's current midfielder in that position, Dominik Szoboszlai is still something to keep an eye on.
If we analyse the current performance of Szoboszlai this season, we can start to see a picture of what Arne Slot would want from his midfielder in that position.
Arne Slot wants an all-around midfielder, someone who eats ground up in the pressing game, has the ability to tackle, win duels, and then contribute in the passing game to distribute the ball when winning back in the final third to create quick counter-attacking scenarios. A progressive passing, pressing monster.
Rayan Cherki shares some similar statistics, specifically in the passing and creation attributes shown below.
One area of concern is the returns on the defensive numbers, but Cherki adds another wrinkle that Szoboszlai does not currently have. His take-on % and the progressive carries. Cherki and Szoboszlai would be a dual threat, deployed against different settings and teams.
An example where the Hungarian is less effective is against a low block. Nottingham Forest is a perfect example of this. When a team allows you to have the ball for nearly 70% of the game this neutralises the effectiveness that Szoboszlai can have in a game. Against a team like Arsenal, Manchester City, or Chelsea, who would try and dominate the ball more, Dom is a much better presence in these games as it is more free-flowing.
But when you need to break down a low block, a player like Rayan Cherki is the key to unlocking a team like Nottingham Forest. The ability to carry the ball, play progressive passes and create chances is something that would be invaluable against the lower table sides that over the last number of years Liverpool has had issues with breaking down.
Florian Plettenberg, the Sky Sports Germany reporter, has confirmed that a verbal agreement between Olympique Lyonnais and Rayan Cherki has been made to allow the 21-year-old to leave the club for an offer of less than £20million. A move which Liverpool should be all over. Michael Edwards and his mantra of ''opportunistic signings'' does not get any more opportunistic than this.
In a recent report today, Matteo Moretto has reported that Cherki has been offered to Napoli in the last few days. Liverpool, if they want the Frenchman, will need to operate quickly to begin the process of securing a deal for someone who, on paper, could help propel the Reds to their 20th Premier League title this season.