Liverpool VS Girona | UEFA Champions League | Player Ratings
In the sixth UEFA Champions League first-stage match, Liverpool traveled away from home to face the Spanish side, Girona FC. Arne Slot and his Reds hope to maintain their perfect record in the competition, as they stand alone as the only team to take five wins from five so far. A win tonight would almost certainly secure their position in the top eight to guarantee qualification to the next round, and, crucially, miss the additional two-game knock-out phase for those placed 9th to 24th.
The first half started well for the Reds, with lots of chances falling their way. Darwin Nunez had the best of the half with two one-on-one chances both saved by Girona FC goalkeeper, Paulo Gazzaniga. At stretches, Girona were the better team in the first half, with spells of amazing football but massively lacking in the final third to punish any Liverpool mistake.
The second half began as the first finished, Liverpool dominating possession, letting Girona have space and then recovering the ball with their mistakes. Almost cruise control for Arne Slot's side. Girona put up a brave fight but the 63rd minute proved crucial as Mohamed Salah sent Gazzanga the wrong way following a penalty awarded for a foul on Luis Diaz in the box.
Liverpool remain top of the UEFA Champions League table with zero points dropped and all but securing their place in the round of sixteen set to be played in early 2025.
Player Ratings
Alisson Becker - 8.5/10
The Brazilian's first game back following his extended spell on the sidelines due to an injury sustained during the Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Ali looked like he never left, a lot of fantastic saves in the first half, and showed his class in the second half with some stellar saves, most notably against Bryan Gil during a one-on-one opportunity. Fantastic to have the Big Brazilian back between the sticks!
Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7/10
Trent had little to do today. He won 40% of his ground duels, intercepted passes, and worked hard defensively when called upon. His offensive output helped keep Girona pinned back, a 56% clip for his long balls and 12 passes into the final third to accompany 84% passing. Trent was controlling the game very quietly tonight. We'd expect to see more from Fulham, but happy to see he was fit and able for a full 90 minutes following his cameo from the bench against Newcastle last week.
Joe Gomez - 7.5/10
Needing a bounceback game, Gomez delivered today. Inches away from securing his first senior-level goal for Liverpool, one of very few to never score for the club. His aerial superiority helped his center-back partner Virgil van Dijk immensely. 75% of those duels won. Seven recoveries and defensive actions rounded out a fantastic performance from the 27-year-old and should continue into the weekend.
Virgil van Dijk - 7/10
Misplacing just two passes all game, over 100 touches, and fourteen passes into the final third, Virgil didn't handle much of the defensive load today. Mostly he was a facilitator. It's crazy how your center-back can essentially step up into midfield and not look out of place at all for games like this where we would play a higher line than usual.
Andrew Robertson - 8/10
In a similar fashion to Virgil, Robbo misplaced just seven passes. The Scottish captain created three chances and contributed eleven passes into the final third. His defensive effort cannot go without mention, winning all his tackles and multiple duels and recoveries. Another vintage performance from Robertson and needed to ensure confidence for this weekend's fixture against Fulham at Anfield.
Ryan Gravenberch - 8/10
If it wasn't for Mohamed Salah this season, Ryan Gravenberch would be the betting favorite for the Player of the Year award in the Premier League. Today was another fantastic performance from the 22-year-old Dutchman with only three passes misplaced in the entire game. Creating chances and breaking the lines with seven passes into the final third and his usual massive defensive numbers. Ten defensive actions, five recoveries, two interceptions, and two key blocks, one of which was a one-on-one opportunity for Girona early in the first half.
Curtis Jones - 7/10
Control seems to be the word to describe Liverpool's performance today. The passing percentage from all of our midfielders and both center-backs is truly amazing. Jones only misplaced four total passes the entire game. Winning 60% of his duels along with his four recoveries helped on the defensive side of the ball also. He struggled a little to start, getting the ball stolen from him four times in the first half, but recovered well to regain control in the center of the pitch in the second half.
Dominik Szoboszlai - 7/10
Boasting an 88% passing accuracy stat and winning 66% of his total duels, Dom was the great ball carrier of this game. If Jones and Gravenberch were the control, Szoboszlai was the progressor in this fixture, carrying the ball well and completing all of his dribbles to go alongside multiple touches in the opposition box. Great all-around game from Dom helping control the center of the pitch.
Mohamed Salah - 7.5/10
Scoring the only, but most importantly, winning goal of the tie, Salah had five total shots, with an xG+A of 1.28 this time out. Moving into the top 50 All-Time UEFA Champions League scorers with his penalty conversion today. Quiet otherwise from the Egyptian, but stepped up when required to secure the three points and send Liverpool, more than likely, through to the round of sixteen.
Darwin Nunez - 6.5/10
A poor performance from the Uruguayan today. He got himself into some great positions with runs in behind but failed to convert. A lot of the fanbase losing patience with the 25-year-old striker, he needs to kick on and start taking these chances or decisions will be made in the Summer transfer window to possibly cut losses and move on. His work rate is second to none, however, most will argue that is not good enough to be a striker for Liverpool.
Luis Diaz - 7.5/10
A massively busy game for the Colombian, misplacing only two of his passes all game to account for a 95% passing accuracy. Winning the key penalty to allow Mo Salah to convert. His work rate across the entire pitch was fantastic. His defensive work is outstanding also, with five total defensive actions completed and winning 50% of his tackles.
Substitutes
Cody Gakpo(6/10), Harvey Elliott(6.5/10), Wataru Endo(N/A)
Man of the Match
Alisson Becker - 5 Saves, 0 Goals Conceded, 0.54xG Faced, 86% Passing Accuracy
Liverpool return home this weekend to face Fulham in match week sixteen of the Premier League season at Anfield.