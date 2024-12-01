Liverpool VS Manchester City | Premier League | Player Ratings
The Match
The first half began with Liverpool controlling possession massively, with City and their midfield being sliced and diced in a manner the Anfield crowd have not seen in the Pep Guardiola era. With A first-half goal from Cody Gakpo, assisted by Mohamed Salah, Liverpool entered half-time with a one-goal lead.
The second half showed much of the same, until the 57th minute when Jeremy Doku came on for Matheus Nunes to try and create on the right-hand flank of Liverpool's defence. This was countered in the 73rd minute by Arne Slot with the substitution of Trent Alexander-Arnold for Jarell Quansah. Essentially shutting up shop for Liverpool and sealing the win as Darwin Nunez and his pressing prowess let through Luis Diaz, subsequently taken down by Stefan Ortega and providing Mo Salah a penalty, which he slotted home and ended the tie.
Liverpool Player Ratings
Caoimhin Kelleher - 8/10
Stunning display again from the Irishman, with a total xGOT faced of 0.87 and 0.87 goals prevented, mostly from the late mistake from Virgil, it was key. With composure at the back, and passing on point, Kelleher is showing with each passing week just how good he is and how lucky the next team he plays for will be.
Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8/10
Back from injury, we have seen exactly the quality of Trent, with his long ball to Salah in the first half which led to his assist, it won't show up on a stats sheet, but that created the goal. Similarly, his defensive efforts cannot be understated. Winning 100% of his tackles, had seven recoveries, and only seemed somewhat leggy when Doku faced him, but still, nothing was created from it.
Joe Gomez - 7/10
Stepping in to replace Ibrahima Konate after his recent run of form would never be easy, but Gomez stepped up when called upon, winning all duels and having an 88% passing accuracy. Calm and composed on the ball, little to nothing to worry about most of the game thanks to the two defensive midfielders in front of him, but when called upon, Joe made the difference.
Virgil van Dijk - 9/10
About as close to a perfect game from the skipper, minus the late mistake that led to Kelleher having to save his bacon, Virg was a man-possessed in this game. When he gets home later this evening, he should find Erling Haaland in his back pocket. Three very good chances at a goal, five-headed clearances, thirteen defensive actions, three interceptions, and won more than half of his duels. Without that slight slip at the end, this would have been 10/10 without question.
Andrew Robertson - 7/10
Following an amazing performance against Real Madrid in the midweek, Robbo followed this up with another vintage performance. Winning 60% of his duels, nailing 80% of his long balls, and only dribbled past once in the entire game. It seems Robertson has turned back the clock slightly and long may it continue.
Ryan Gravenberch - 8/10
Ryan Gravenberch is the best midfielder in the world right now, and there can be no question about it. Yet again faced with another big test, and passes it with flying colors. The partnership between him and Mac Allister in the midfield is glorious to watch. A Rolls Royce of a midfielder and he is still only 22 years old. Winning 60% of his duels, multiple interceptions, and multiple progressive carries and tackles made. Monstrous as always. Player of the Year should not be ruled out.
Alexis Mac Allister - 8/10
Another Rolls Royce of a midfielder with a fantastic performance. Alexis and Ryan ran the midfield. Winning 63% of his duels, the pairing starved Manchester City of any creativity through the middle and enabled Liverpool to play through the press effortlessly. Showing more and more what a bargain the Argentine has been.
Dominik Szoboszlai - 8/10
Another strong game from the 24-year-old Hungarian, creating four chances and winning 66% of all duels. Multiple defensive actions and interceptions, the speartip of the midfield that led the charge with Luis Diaz to create havoc for Manchester City.
Mohamed Salah - 9/10 - MOTM
Pay this man his money, how much more does he need to do? Nothing further is needed when it comes to Mohamed Salah. Pay him.
Luis Diaz - 7/10
The second game in his striker position, which led to success against Bayer Leverkusen, and again today also. Winning the penalty that allowed Mohamed Salah to seal all three points, his pressing and off-ball work allowed for both Cody Gakpo and Salah to be the attacking outlets. This could be an amazing tactical tweak we can see used against certain teams.
Cody Gakpo - 7/10
Cody has shown that his time spent at the striker position, or False 9, was ill-advised. He is electric at the left-wing position. Scoring six in his last seven games with an xG of 1.36 today ensuring that when Kyle Walker goes to sleep tonight, he will have nightmares about Gakpo outdueling him in the air and running in behind him.
Substitutes
Jarrell Quansah - 6/10, Darwin Nunez - 6/10, Curtis Jones - N/A, Harvey Elliott (N/A)
Liverpool now travel to Newcastle to St. James park on Wednesday night.