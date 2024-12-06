Liverpool Could Be Without Seven Players For Premier League Clash Against Everton In Merseyside Derby
Arne Slot will be without a host of Liverpool players through injury and suspension for Saturday's Premier League encounter against Everton at Goodison Park for the final time. This will be the 245th edition of the Merseyside derby.
The Reds head into the game on the back of a hectic 3-3 draw against Newcastle United in midweek at St James' Park. Their lead at the top of the table was reduced to seven points after Arsenal and Chelsea secured wins over Manchester United and Southampton respectively.
Alexis Mac Allister is set to miss the game against Sean Dyche's side after he was booked for the fifth time in the league this season at Newcastle. The 25-year-old will serve a one-match suspension as a result. He is also suspended for the Champions League tie at Girona next week.
Mac Allister now joins the likes of Federico Chiesa, Alisson Becker, Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, and Diogo Jota who would be unavailable for the Everton tie.
Chiesa is closing in on a first-team return after scoring midweek for the Under-21s. He has been involved in training over the past two weeks as he continues to build up his fitness levels. The summer signing has not played for Liverpool since making his full debut against West Ham United in the Carabao Cup in September.
Alisson Becker is also closing in on a return to action after suffering a hamstring injury at the start of October away at Crystal Palace. Arne Slot confirmed last week that the Brazilian will feature again before the end of December and will replace Caoimhin Kelleher in post when he is back fit.
Diogo Jota continues to be sidelined after he was forced off injured in the first half against Chelsea after the October international break. He was spotted in training after the November international break but is yet to resume full training with his teammates.
Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate both suffered injuries against Real Madrid and have been ruled out for a ‘few weeks’ by Arne Slot while Kostas Tsimikas sustained an ankle injury in training last month. He was seen on crutches and in a protective boot when Liverpool played Manchester City last weekend.
