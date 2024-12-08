Liverpool FC ON SI

Mohamed Salah Liverpool Contract Not Agreed Despite Recent Claims

Salah has less than seven months left on his remaining Liverpool contract

Mohamed Salah is seen during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield
Mohamed Salah is seen during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield

Contrary to recent reports that Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has finally reached an agreement over a new deal, there has been a fresh update on his contract situation. Salah alongside captain Virgil van Dijk and vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold are all out of contract next summer.

Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool
Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool

Salah has been in fine form for the Reds this season, scoring 13 goals in 14 Premier League games as Liverpool sit at the summit of the table with 35 points, seven points above Chelsea and Arsenal who are second and third respectively.

He has also registered eight assists and trails only Bukayo Saka (10) in that category. In total, the 32-year-old has netted 15 goals and assisted 12 times in 21 appearances in all competitions for Arne Slot's side who have reached the last 16 of the Champions League and quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah (11) scores a GOAL 2-3 and celebrates during the Southampton FC v Liverpool FC English Premie
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah (11) scores a GOAL 2-3 and celebrates during the Southampton FC v Liverpool FC English Premier League at St.Mary s Stadium

On Saturday evening, reports went rife that a compromise deal between Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group and Salah has been thrashed out after months of negotiations.

It is believed that his agent Rammy Abbas had told the club they were looking for a three-year contract while initially the Reds were prepared to offer a one-year extension once the current agreement ends next summer, however, both parties have reached an agreement on a two-year deal as per the Mirror.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold stand over a free-kick for Liverpool

According to GiveMeSport's Ben Jacobs, nothing has been agreed between Salah and the club but negotiations are still ongoing. He claims that there is still work to be done to get the deal over the line.

Jacobs posted on X: "Understand there is still work to do on Mo Salah’s extension. Richard Hughes leading talks and Liverpool remain calm but nothing is agreed yet. Discussions have been described as positive, but feeling remains it could still take time."

Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield
Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield

Arne Slot, meanwhile expects Salah to "continue for a long time" after his impressive performance in the 3-3 draw at Newcastle United on Wednesday. The Egypt international bagged a brace as the Reds secured a point at St James' Park.

Slot told Amazon Prime via BBC"Every time we need Mo Salah he scores a goal.

"We are hoping and expecting he can continue this for a long time. He was outstanding in the second half, he did many special things for us."

