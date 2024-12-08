Mohamed Salah Liverpool Contract Not Agreed Despite Recent Claims
Contrary to recent reports that Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has finally reached an agreement over a new deal, there has been a fresh update on his contract situation. Salah alongside captain Virgil van Dijk and vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold are all out of contract next summer.
Salah has been in fine form for the Reds this season, scoring 13 goals in 14 Premier League games as Liverpool sit at the summit of the table with 35 points, seven points above Chelsea and Arsenal who are second and third respectively.
He has also registered eight assists and trails only Bukayo Saka (10) in that category. In total, the 32-year-old has netted 15 goals and assisted 12 times in 21 appearances in all competitions for Arne Slot's side who have reached the last 16 of the Champions League and quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup.
On Saturday evening, reports went rife that a compromise deal between Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group and Salah has been thrashed out after months of negotiations.
It is believed that his agent Rammy Abbas had told the club they were looking for a three-year contract while initially the Reds were prepared to offer a one-year extension once the current agreement ends next summer, however, both parties have reached an agreement on a two-year deal as per the Mirror.
According to GiveMeSport's Ben Jacobs, nothing has been agreed between Salah and the club but negotiations are still ongoing. He claims that there is still work to be done to get the deal over the line.
Jacobs posted on X: "Understand there is still work to do on Mo Salah’s extension. Richard Hughes leading talks and Liverpool remain calm but nothing is agreed yet. Discussions have been described as positive, but feeling remains it could still take time."
Arne Slot, meanwhile expects Salah to "continue for a long time" after his impressive performance in the 3-3 draw at Newcastle United on Wednesday. The Egypt international bagged a brace as the Reds secured a point at St James' Park.
Slot told Amazon Prime via BBC: "Every time we need Mo Salah he scores a goal.
"We are hoping and expecting he can continue this for a long time. He was outstanding in the second half, he did many special things for us."
