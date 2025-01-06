Mohamed Salah Wants A Contract At Liverpool Until 2028 And If Talks 'Continue To Stagnate' Could Depart The Club
According to a report, Mohamed Salah could leave Liverpool this summer if contract negotiations 'continue to stagnate'.
The long-running saga regarding the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Salah continues to dominate the headlines and threatens to de-rail Arne Slot's team's fantastic start to the campaign.
On the pitch, Salah has never been better and his 21 goals and 17 assists have fired the Reds to the summit of both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.
The Egyptian has given an indication that he is keen to extend his stay at Anfield but as of yet, there appears to be no breakthrough in negotiations to do so.
As the stalemate continues, Sacha Tavolieri has claimed that the barrier to getting an agreement between the two parties appears to be the length of the contract that the forward is requesting.
The claims from Tavolieri on SkySport.CH suggest that Salah is asking for a new three-year contract that will take him until 2028 which goes against the club's strategy for older players.
The hierarchy at the Merseyside club, it appears, would therefore only be willing to offer a shorter deal with extensions based on performance.
The media personality also confirms that if talks 'continue to stagnate', Salah will depart the club he has served so well since joining in 2017 with PSG and Saudi Arabia mentioned as possible destinations.