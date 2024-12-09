Nico Williams To Liverpool On After Barcelona Snub
According to reports, Liverpool look set to reignite their interest in Nico Williams, months on from his European Championship glory with Spain in the summer.
The Reds are currently stacked in the forward area with Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo all options for Arne Slot.
However, the potential addition of the 22-year-old could see one of those names leave due to difficulty of sustaining eight players in that position - not to forget the uncertainty regarding Salah's future at the club. Williams' blistering pace would be a welcome addition at Anfield though, providing an alternative option to the squad.
Liverpool have not been the only team to show an interest in Williams, with Arsenal also tracking the progress of the Athletic Bilbao winger and ready to make a move. Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Tottenham are also keen for his signature. Barcelona were determined to bring Williams in but the completion of the signing of Dani Olmo saw talk break down.
Last week The Athletic claimed he is 'more open' to a Premier League switch - a reported £49million release clause could make a deal far easier to get over the line. Therefore, it could come down to Williams's preferred destination and he will definitely not be short of offers.
Spanish source TDF is now claiming the door is open for Williams to make the switch to England and in particular Liverpool...