Optimism In the Real Madrid Camp About The Arrival Of Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool supporters have recently received positive news regarding the contract extensions of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. However, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future at Liverpool has not been infused with the same optimism.
Mario Cortegana reported for The Athletic that those connected with Real Madrid are optimistic about his arrival at the club.
Injuries to Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, and David Alaba have left Madrid with only one senior center-back and right-back, Antonio Rüdiger and Lucas Vázquez.
The consensus within the club is that there is a need to strengthen across the backline in the coming transfer windows, according to Cortegana.
The need for reinforcements doesn’t mean Los Blancos will make January signings, though. Their last first-team signing in January was Brahim Díaz in 2019.
In the case of Alexander-Arnold, multiple sources told The Athletic that a January move seems unfeasible.
While that could mean Liverpool will retain the services of their local-born right-back for the remainder of the 2024/25 season, a pre-contract agreement could still see Alexander-Arnold paving the way to Madrid this coming summer.