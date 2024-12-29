Trent Alexander-Arnold Believes His Time At Liverpool Has ‘Come To An End’
Conflicting reports have emerged recently about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future in Merseyside, but the latest from Spanish publication Marca is that the Liverpool right-back believes his time at the club has come to an end.
Despite Liverpool excelling in all competitions this campaign, including the Premier League and Champions League, the local-born right-back is determined to play for Madrid.
José Felix Díaz of Marca stated that Los Blancos will not force the situation. Still, if Liverpool believes the best solution is an immediate transfer in order to receive a fee for Alexander-Arnold, Madrid would meet with the Reds to find a fair resolution.
However, while Madrid would be willing to wait until summer for the Liverpudlian's services, Dani Carvajal’s injury means reinforcement is needed in the right-back position.
Díaz stated manager Carlo Ancelotti would welcome a reinforcement for the first team with ‘open arms.’
If Marca’s latest report is to be believed, Liverpool will have a difficult decision on whether to let Alexander-Arnold leave for a fee in January or for free in the summer.