Trent Alexander-Arnold Could Sign Pre-Contract Deal With Real Madrid In Next Few Days
Trent Alexander-Arnold's transfer saga took another twist on New Year's Eve when Liverpool turned down an approach for him from Real Madrid. It is believed that no formal offer was made, however, an approach was made by the La Liga and Champions League holders.
According to reports, Madrid are ready to pay £20million to persuade Liverpool to sell Alexander-Arnold in January, but the Reds have no interest in losing the player while competing for the Premier League title.
Alexander-Arnold's contract expires at the end of the season and reports in Spain have said the 26-year-old has informed Liverpool he wants to join Madrid.
The Reds vice-captain can now talk with overseas clubs and sign a pre-contract agreement to join one in the summer when his contract ends. Several former Liverpool players have expressed their views on the ongoing contract situation of Alexander-Arnold at the club.
Ex-Liverpool forward Michael Owen believes secretive talks have already happened between Madrid and Alexander-Arnold ahead of a possible move.
Owen posted on X: "The very fact that Real Madrid have now made their intentions clear towards signing Trent Alexander Arnold leads me to believe that it's only a matter of time before he signs for them. If he was going to sign a contract extension, Madrid wouldn't have officially made their move. Secretive talks will have taken place. Huge news."
While Jamie Carragher criticised Alexander-Arnold and his representatives for trying to "cover themselves" following an increase in speculation about the defender's transfer to Real Madrid on free transfer.
"The most important thing for LFC in 2025 is winning the Premier League. No one's contract or future should come in the way of that!" he posted on X.
"I love Trent as a lad and a player, but his team would’ve told Real Madrid to bid and also would’ve known LFC would turn it down.
"It’s to try & cover themselves when he leaves for free. Again it’s something the club/fans don’t need with a huge game coming up [against Manchester United]."
According to Spanish media outlet Revelo, Alexander-Arnold could sign his pre-contract deal with Real Madrid during the next few days after total confidence inside the club.
The report claims that the Liverpool academy graduate is looking to leave the club of his life on the best possible terms.
