Trent Alexander-Arnold Latest Contract Situation At Liverpool Amid Real Madrid Interest
Trent Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at the end of the current season alongside Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, however, the latter is said to have agreed to remain at Anfield with a new deal set to be signed imminently.
Alexander-Arnold, who joined Liverpool in 2004 when he began his junior career at the club has gone on to feature in 325 games, scored 19 goals, and provided 83 assists across all competitions. He has played a key role in helping Liverpool win several titles including the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Emirates FA Cup, Emirates FA Cup, and Community Shield.
With his contract expiring on June 30 next year, the Reds vice-captain has been linked with interest from Real Madrid. He will be free to negotiate pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs in January if he does not put pen to paper on a new deal with Liverpool.
Liverpool defeated Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday night when Alexander-Arnold was an unused substitute, however, he is expected to start for Arne Slot's side when they host defending Premier League champions Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.
The Meyersiders are keen to keep hold of Alexander-Arnold as he is regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world since making his debut for the club in 2016 against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup.
According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Liverpool are yet to reach an agreement with Trent Alexander-Arnold over a new deal with several clubs interested in signing him on a free transfer.
He said via Anfield Sector: "Liverpool are trying to renew Trent’s contract, but so far there is no agreement in place. There is strong interest from Spain and other countries. #LFC would like to keep hold of him. There’s no clear picture of the outcome right now."
Alexander-Arnold has made 15 appearances and registered two assists for Liverpool in all competitions this season as the Reds lead both the Premier League and Champions League standings. They became the first team to reach the round of 16 or knockout phase play-offs following their win over Real Madrid, a fifth straight league phase win for the Reds.
