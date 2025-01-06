Liverpool FC ON SI

Virgil van Dijk 'Close To Renewing Contract' With Liverpool After Real Madrid Turned Down Offer To Sign Him

The Reds skipper is out of contract at Anfield in six months but may be closing in on extending that deal

Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool
Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool / IMAGO / Visionhaus

According to a report, Virgil van Dijk is 'close to renewing his contract' at Liverpool.

Over recent weeks, despite Arne Slot's team impressing on the pitch, it is contract talk that has dominated the headlines, with Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and the Reds skipper all out of contract in the summer.

Van Dijk Salah Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold warm up / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Whilst it has been rumoured that the 33-year-old is closest to agreeing an extension, there has been no news of any breakthrough in negotiations which has led to unease amongst supporters especially now he is able to discuss a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs.

Relevo are reporting, however, that after much speculation, the Dutchman is 'close to renewing his contract' with the Reds.

That is despite their claims that his representatives offered their client to Real Madrid, a deal that was rejected by chiefs at the Santiago Bernabeu 'due to age and conditions'.

During Sunday's 2-2 draw with Manchester United, there were the first signs that the uncertainty over the future of Alexander-Arnold was having an impact on himself and the team.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool applauds the fans after the final whistle during the Premier League against Manchester United
Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool applauds the fans after the final whistle during the Premier League match Liverpool vs Manchester United at Anfield. / IMAGO / News Images

There is a need for clarity at the earliest therefore regarding the situation of all three players but the report at least may be a sign that things with Van Dijk are moving in the right direction.

Published |Modified
Neil Andrew
NEIL ANDREW

Mature Liverpool Enthusiast. LFC Transfer Room contributor & writer since 2021.

