Virgil van Dijk 'Close To Renewing Contract' With Liverpool After Real Madrid Turned Down Offer To Sign Him
According to a report, Virgil van Dijk is 'close to renewing his contract' at Liverpool.
READ MORE: Liverpool Open To Accepting Transfer For Out Of Form Striker - Premier League Club Interested
Over recent weeks, despite Arne Slot's team impressing on the pitch, it is contract talk that has dominated the headlines, with Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and the Reds skipper all out of contract in the summer.
Whilst it has been rumoured that the 33-year-old is closest to agreeing an extension, there has been no news of any breakthrough in negotiations which has led to unease amongst supporters especially now he is able to discuss a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs.
READ MORE: Liverpool Among Several Clubs With Keen Interest In Premier League Star's Progress
Relevo are reporting, however, that after much speculation, the Dutchman is 'close to renewing his contract' with the Reds.
That is despite their claims that his representatives offered their client to Real Madrid, a deal that was rejected by chiefs at the Santiago Bernabeu 'due to age and conditions'.
READ MORE: Liverpool Target In Form La Liga & USMNT Midfielder Who Is Also A Target For Tottenham
During Sunday's 2-2 draw with Manchester United, there were the first signs that the uncertainty over the future of Alexander-Arnold was having an impact on himself and the team.
There is a need for clarity at the earliest therefore regarding the situation of all three players but the report at least may be a sign that things with Van Dijk are moving in the right direction.