Virgil Van Dijk Contract Situation 'Likely To Be Finalised First' For Liverpool Amid Mohamed Salah Comments
According to a report, contract discussions between Virgil van Dijk and Liverpool provide room for optimism a deal can be struck.
The Dutchman's current deal is up at the end of the season and, along with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, could leave on a free transfer.
Egyptian Salah sent Reds fans into a frenzy with his comments after the 3-2 win over Southampton on Sunday by suggesting he still hasn't received a formal offer to extend his stay at Anfield.
Alexander-Arnold also continues to be linked with a move away, with Real Madrid favourites to secure his signature should he decide to leave his boyhood club.
The deal to extend Van Dijk's contract, however, seems to be moving in the right direction, with GIVEMESPORT reporting that negotiations 'have been progressing in a manner that suggests optimism for a resolution'.
The outlet also suggests that Liverpool's skipper is most likely to be the first of the trio to agree to a new deal and that it could be me for more than one year to recognise his continuing value to the club.
Time is ticking, however, for the Anfield hierarchy to get the deals over the line before they risk three of Liverpool's biggest players talking to overseas clubs at the start of January about a transfer next summer.