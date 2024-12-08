Virgil van Dijk Has Received Contract Offer From Liverpool
According to the reliable David Ornstein, Liverpool have made a contract offer to skipper Virgil van Dijk.
The 33-year-old has been back to his very best this season under Arne Slot and has led the team to the top of both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League tables.
As the Dutchman approaches the final six months of his contract, however, there had not been any signs that he was close to extending his current stay at Anfield.
In fact, the anxiety amongst supporters has been increasing as each week passes, with Van Dijk able to speak to overseas clubs about a potential free transfer next summer from the start of January.
On Sunday evening, however, Ornstein provided a positive update in The Athletic that the Anfield hierarchy has made a contract offer to the defender, and talks with the club are ongoing.
The Football Correspondent gave even more hope to supporters that matters are moving in the right direction with the news that Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold have also been offered new deals by the club.
It promises to be an eventful few weeks at Anfield both on and off the pitch, with hope starting to grow that Liverpool could secure the futures of three of their biggest players after months of uncertainty.