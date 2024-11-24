Dominik Szoboszlai Post Game Comments | Everything You Need To Know
A lot has been said about Dom and his performances this season. Many fans calling for an increase in his offensive output with more goals and assists, despite his off-ball work being stellar. Frustration grows when he travels away for international duty and scores and performs amazingly, but then shrinks when back in a Liverpool shirt. Today, however, he must have had his Hungarian kit on under his Liverpool kit.
When speaking to the media following the 3-2 victory, the Hungarian had this to say:
On his overall assessment of the afternoon's performance:
''We are just happy to take the three points. It was a tough game. We knew they would play well from the back and they would also take a little risk and try to play from behind and play out. But we came here to win and that’s what we did.''
On Liverpool's pressure rewarding him with his opening goal:
''That was our plan, we knew it – they want to try to build from behind and we knew they are really good. So we had to make the press really well. Everybody did well, the whole team; if one starts, the other one follows. That’s why they were under pressure, they couldn’t kick the ball long, they played it to me and I could score.''
On the fight and desire for Liverpool to comeback and win following going 2-1 down in the second half:
''Of course, we didn’t play alone against nobody – they are a very good team and scored two goals. The biggest question is: how can you step up after conceding two goals? I think we showed it today, not the first time [that] even from behind we still can win the games.''
On the importance of a player like Mohamed Salah in moments like today when crucial goals mattered and a game-winning penalty late was needed:
''Of course, he showed it since eight years. He is doing it almost every season, if not every season. I’m just happy to play with him, I think everybody appreciates that he’s still here and putting all the effort he is doing every game, each game by each game. It’s not only the runs he’s doing, also the goals, the assists, the way he works for the team. Everybody is really happy with him.''
When asked about the squad mindset going eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table:
''Last year when I came, I started to speak too much about what’s going to be if, what’s going to be if. Now I just look game by game. We are eight points [ahead at the] top of the table, but I said it before – the season is still long and we have to just continue to look at ourselves and not what the other ones are doing.''
Liverpool gear up to welcome Real Madrid to Anfield this Wednesday in the latest round of the Champions League fixtures, in the hopes of remaining top of both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League for another week.