Former Player Claims Kylian Mbappe Needs To Be Like Messi & Ronaldo When Quizzed About Liverpool Transfer
Former France international and World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit has been speaking about Kylian Mbappe's blockbuster move to Real Madrid.
The 25-year-old made his long-awaited switch to the Spanish capital in the summer, bringing to an end his six-year spell at Ligue 1 giants PSG.
It hasn't been the dream start that the French captain may have expected, with his performances heavily criticised by the media.
The forward had been linked with Liverpool before his move to Los Blancos, and in an interview with Casino Hawks, former Arsenal, Barcelona, and Chelsea legend Petit was asked if the superstar would have been better off at Anfield.
"It’s too early to say if [Kylian] Mbappe would’ve been better off joining Liverpool, he’s just got to show that he has the character and mental strength to put things right.
"He needs to show that he can be as strong as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo mentality to find his consistency, he needs to show that he has real character and personality on the pitch."
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
Whilst Mbappe has not been at his best, it should not be ignored that Carlo Ancelotti's team are struggling to reproduce the form that made them Champions of Europe.
He still has eight goals to his name in sixteen appearances in all competitions, and that number will more than likely increase as he settles into life at his new club.