Liverpool Skipper Virgil van Dijk Hails Return Of 'Very Good' Diogo Jota
Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk has hailed the return of Diogo Jota after the striker returned from injury in style at the weekend.
The 28-year-old had been missing for over two months after he picked up an upper-body injury against Chelsea at the start of October.
After a frustrating couple of months on the sidelines, he returned to salvage a point for his team in the 2-2 draw against Fulham in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday.
As quoted by The Mirror, Van Dijk was quick to praise his teammate and outline the importance of him staying fit.
Read More: Liverpool Now 'Close' To Mohamed Salah Contract Renewal With Expected Announcement Date Revealed
“I’m very pleased for him, very pleased for all of us. I think he was very good when he came on in that false 9, No 10 position.
“He was very lively and that’s what he brings to the team. Hopefully he can stay fit and be important for us like he has been in the past.
Read More: Real Madrid Interested In Signing Another Liverpool Star
"We need everyone to be in top shape, we need everyone to be available.”
Jota is expected to be involved in Liverpool's squad for the EFL quarter-final against Southampton on Wednesday as he builds up his match sharpness.
Read More: Liverpool Join Arsenal and Newcastle United In Race For £90m-Rated West Ham United Star
With Darwin Nunez out of form, the Portugal international's return has come at the perfect time for Arne Slot with his team heading into the busy festive period.