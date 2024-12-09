Liverpool Urged to Sign €40M Rated ‘Mini Salah’ Who Has 11 Premier League Goals & Assists
In less than a month, Mohamed Salah can officially sign a pre-contract with a team outside of the Premier League. Whilst unlikely, Arne Slot's side could lose their talismanic figure if they are not careful.
Fortunately, recent news has been positive and as each day passes it looks more and more likely that the Egyptian will continue at Anfield next season.
Despite this, it has not stopped people suggesting a replacement for the 32-year-old if he does decide to depart Merseyside next summer.
Speaking on TalkSport, via Caught Offside, former Chelsea and Tottenham player Jason Cundy has urged Liverpool to sign Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo to replace Mo Salah if he does leave.
“I think, when you look at what might happen at Liverpool with Salah, I’m looking at Mbeumo and what he’s capable of.
“He’s a little mini Salah off that right hand side, [cutting in onto] his left foot.
“He has got years [left at the top level]. He has got years. I’d much rather have Wissa and Mbeumo on my team [than anyone at Newcastle].
“If [Brentford finish] outside of Europe come the end of the season, Mbeumo and Wissa are going to be top property.”
Even though it is unlikely, Liverpool have actually been linked with Mbeumo in the past and with his performances this season, it wouldn't be a bad signing and he could even be the Egyptian's long-term replacement.
However, it would be unlikely, especially if Mo extends his contract, as the 25-year-old Brentford forward is far too good to be a bench option. Crazier things have happened though.