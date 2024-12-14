Trent Alexander-Arnold Provides Hint He Is Happy Under Arne Slot At Liverpool Amid Real Madrid Interest
Trent Alexander-Arnold has praised the impact of Head Coach Arne Slot at Liverpool.
The 46-year-old joined in the summer with what seemed like the impossible task of replacing Jurgen Klopp, but the transition from the German has been seamless, with Liverpool dominating in the Premier League and Champions League.
Alexander-Arnold's contract situation is still not resolved, however, meaning he is free to speak with overseas clubs about a potential free transfer next summer from the start of January.
With no breakthrough in talks with the Anfield hierarchy, speculation has ramped up that the 26-year-old could move to Real Madrid and join up with international teammate Jude Bellingham.
Speaking to Sky Sports, however, the right-back explained how much he is enjoying playing under Slot and that he believes the Dutchman will improve him further.
“I could tell from the first time I met him that I was going to enjoy playing under him and being a part of this.
"I'm feeling like I'm going to get better and improve… I could tell he was football obsessed and the level of detail was incredible."
It is good news for Reds supporters that Alexander-Arnold appears to be happy with the new regime at Anfield and is enjoying his football.
The fact that there is still no breakthrough on extending his deal as January approaches remains a concern, however, and as every day passes, the risk increases that he could depart his boyhood club at the end of the season.