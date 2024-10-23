Chelsea Manager Speaks on Liverpool Target Amid Contract Impasse
In his pre-match interview, Chelsea boss, Enzo Maresca, has had his say on the future of the promising young English defender, Josh Acheampong. Speaking to the press before their match up with Panathinaikos, Maresca had this to say:
"I feel it's a shame for Josh. These kind of games could be an opportunity for him. I had a chat with him personally about three weeks ago. It was a very good, positive chat, but since then I didn't speak with him again.
"It's a shame because I think Josh can potentially be a top player. He's still 18 and very young. He can be very important for Chelsea. Our intention is not to lose him. So the first thing we need to do is find a solution about his contract.
"The most important thing right now is that he gets minutes and enjoys his football. It's a bad situation for him. I don't know the people that are trying to solve the problem and if they are helping him or not. The only thing I can say is I really like Josh and I would like to have him here with us, but it is not possible."
With the impasse between Acheampong and his parent club reaching a boiling point, and no football in the youngsters future until a deal is struck, will Josh follow his Chelsea academy teammate, Rio Ngumoha, and move to another club to secure a pathway for himself to first team football? We shall wait and see.