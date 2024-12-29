AC Milan Table €5m Loan Offer For Liverpool Forward Ahead of January Transfer Window
Speculation over possible comings and goings at Liverpool are already rife ahead of the January transfer window which opens next week. The Reds could make new additions as they continue to compete on all fronts this season.
Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the league on Boxing Day following a 3-1 win over Leicester City while Chelsea fell to defeat against Fulham before Arsenal’s win over Ipswich Town took them up into second.
Arne Slot's side are back in action on Sunday when they travel to the London Stadium to take on West Ham United who are contending with numerous injuries and suspensions.
While the main focus is on the fixture, eyes will also start to turn to the transfer window. Darwin Nunez is the latest player to be linked with a move away from the club.
Nunez's time at Anfield has been anything but straightforward since joining the club in the summer of 2022 from Benfica. The 25-year-old has struggled for consistency and has been in and out of Slot's starting XI so far this season.
The Uruguay is in his third season at Liverpool but has yet to hit the ground running. He has netted 37 goals in 119 appearances in all competitions for the Reds. He started against Leicester but was replaced by Diogo Jota in the second half.
He has shown glimpses of his talent on some occasions with Salah claiming that he prefers to play alongside Nunez at Liverpool since Roberto Firmino left the club at the end of the 2022/23 season.
The 32-year-old said: "Who do I most like to play with? It was Firmino. Now I feel like I generally like playing with Nunez.
"A lot of people don't like him but I like playing with him. I see Bahaa (the man in the video asking the question) keeps shaking his head not liking [Nunez].
"Nah (laughing), I like playing with him in general. [Nunez is] a player with different skills. Not a lot of people understand his ball."
According to AC Milan TMN, AC Milan are in direct contact with Liverpool over Darwin Nunez in a bid to strengthen their attack. The Rossoneri have made a €5million loan offer with an obligation to buy for €45million and the Premier League leaders are considering accepting it due to the problems the Uruguayan has had in recent years.
Nunez has four goals and three assists in 23 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions this season.
