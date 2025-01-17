Al Hilal Break Silence On Pursuit Of Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah As Replacement For Neymar Jr.
Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League with his Liverpool contract set to expire at the end of the current season. The 32-year-old recently admitted that he was "far away" from agreeing on fresh terms at Anfield.
Salah has contributed 21 goals and 17 assists in 29 appearances for the Reds this season, with Arne Slot's side leading both the Premier League and Champions League standings.
Reports emerged on Thursday claiming that Al Hilal are ready to offer Salah a lucrative contract if he wants to leave Europe and play in Saudi Arabia. Salah is seen as a perfect replacement for Neymar Jr. who is reportedly in preliminary talks with three MLS teams including the Chicago Fire over a proposed move.
Neymar is set to become a free agent at the end of the season and Al Hilal manager Jorge Jesus has claimed he is in the dark over the Brazil star's future plans.
Jesus said: "I don't know anything about Neymar's future. I can't comment on things I don't know. The Saudi Pro League is one of the best leagues in the world. Neymar can no longer play at the level we are used to."
He added: "When I created this team it was with [Aleksandar] Mitrovic and Neymar, before he had this injury that has left him out of the competition for 14 or 15 months.
"Things have become difficult for him, unfortunately. He is still under contract with Al Hilal and it may be up to him to decide his future. It depends on the club, on the administration.
"The only thing I know is that Neymar is not registered [in the Saudi Pro league]. Until Jan. 31 the [transfer] window is open. So I'm not going to speculate on things I don't know."
Salah is regarded as one of the best Premier League players following his impressive goal-scoring exploits. He has banged in 175 goals and registered 82 assists in 283 appearances in the league.
Speaking in an interview, Jorge Jesus confirmed that Al Hilal will not make a move for Salah this January however, refused to rule out a move for the Liverpool talisman in the summer.
“Mo Salah or other big players will not come this winter… but maybe next season," Jesus said.
Salah has been the subject of interest from the Saudi Pro League in the past with Liverpool turning down a bid of £150million from Al-Ittihad in August 2023.
