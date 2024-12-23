Arne Slot & Liverpool Set To Miss Out On USMNT Target As New Contract Nears
The 6-3 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur in North London on Sunday gave Liverpool a four-point cushion at the top of the Premier League, a dream start to life for new Head Coach Arne Slot.
When he took over at Anfield in the summer, the Dutchman faced what was seen as the near-impossible task of replacing Jurgen Klopp.
Fast Forward six months, however, and Slot's team are also at the summit of the table in the revised format of the Champions League and have a Carabao Cup semi-final against the Lilywhites to look forward to.
It was a quiet summer for Slot and new Sporting Director Richard Hughes, with most of the focus on outgoings. Only Federico Chiesa was signed for this season, with Giorgi Marmardashvili also purchased with the future in mind for life after Alisson Becker.
Liverpool's achievements this season can largely be put down to Slot's ability to get the best out of the group of players he inherited from Klopp.
It is likely, therefore, that over the coming months, the Reds Head Coach will be keen to work with Hughes to put their own stamp on the squad at Anfield.
Reports have been linking Liverpool with a move for USMNT captain Christian Pulisic, who has excelled in Serie A with AC Milan.
The hierarchy at the club has followed the former Chelsea man for some time, but it looks like any talk of a move can be ruled out, with Calciomercato reporting that the 26-year-old is on the verge of a new deal at the San Siro.
The Italian outlet also suggests that Pulisic is happy in Milan and keen to bring success to the Rossoneri in the coming years, with the club set to reward him with a pay rise to €5million net.