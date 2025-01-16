Barcelona Set To Make 'Imminent Offer' Of €70 Million For Liverpool Striker Luis Diaz
According to a report, Barcelona are set to make an offer for in-form Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.
The Colombian has twelve goals and three assists to his name this season and looks reinvigorated under new Reds head coach Arne Slot.
Doubts remain over his future, however, with there seemingly no movement to extend the contract he signed when he transferred from Porto to Liverpool and runs until the summer of 2027.
Colombian channel Antena2 is now claiming that Barcelona, who are long-term admirers of the forward, are set to make an 'imminent offer' for the 28-year-old.
With Diaz reported to be keen on a move to Spain, the La Liga giants are said to be preparing an 'imminent offer' of €70million to tempt Liverpool into selling him in the summer.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
The rumours of Diaz moving to Barcelona have been around for many months now and don't seem to be going away.
As to whether they can afford such a deal for a key player at Liverpool remains to be seen but it would not be a huge surprise to see him depart with the Merseyside club still able to receive a substantial fee for him.