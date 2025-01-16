Liverpool FC ON SI

Barcelona Set To Make 'Imminent Offer' Of €70 Million For Liverpool Striker Luis Diaz

The 28-year-old is enjoying a fine season in a red shirt but could he be tempted by a move to Spain next summer?

Neil Andrew

Liverpool's Luis Diaz holds off Pedro Porro of Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool's Luis Diaz holds off Pedro Porro of Tottenham Hotspur / IMAGO / Xinhua

According to a report, Barcelona are set to make an offer for in-form Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.

The Colombian has twelve goals and three assists to his name this season and looks reinvigorated under new Reds head coach Arne Slot.

Luis Diaz celebrates with Mohamed Salah after scoring Liverpool's 6th goal against Tottenham
Luis Diaz celebrates with Mohamed Salah after scoring Liverpool's 6th goal against Tottenham / IMAGO / Action Plus

Doubts remain over his future, however, with there seemingly no movement to extend the contract he signed when he transferred from Porto to Liverpool and runs until the summer of 2027.

Colombian channel Antena2 is now claiming that Barcelona, who are long-term admirers of the forward, are set to make an 'imminent offer' for the 28-year-old.

With Diaz reported to be keen on a move to Spain, the La Liga giants are said to be preparing an 'imminent offer' of €70million to tempt Liverpool into selling him in the summer.

Luis Diaz left winger of Liverpool and Colombia during the UEFA Champions League 2024 25 League Phase MD5 match between Liver
Luis Diaz left winger of Liverpool and Colombia during the UEFA Champions League 2024 25 League Phase MD5 match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid C.F. at Anfield / IMAGO / NurPhoto

LFC Transfer Room Verdict

The rumours of Diaz moving to Barcelona have been around for many months now and don't seem to be going away.

As to whether they can afford such a deal for a key player at Liverpool remains to be seen but it would not be a huge surprise to see him depart with the Merseyside club still able to receive a substantial fee for him.

Published
Neil Andrew
NEIL ANDREW

Mature Liverpool Enthusiast. LFC Transfer Room contributor & writer since 2021.

