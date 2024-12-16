Bournemouth Star A More Realistic Target For Liverpool As Arne Slot A Known Admirer
Liverpool had a quiet summer transfer window as they made only one permanent signing following the arrival of Federico Chiesa from Juventus, however, that could change in the upcoming transfer windows as Arne Slot looks to bolster the squad.
The Reds have made an impressive start to the season, leading both the Premier League and Champions League standings. They have also reached the Carabao quarterfinals but there is still room for improvement and the match against Fulham proved that.
The Cottagers held Slot's side to a 2-2 draw following Andy Robertson’s red card at Anfield. This saw Chelsea close the gap at the top of the table to just two points, albeit having played a game more.
Robertson, who will serve a one-match suspension after being sent off has struggled for form this season, and the injury to Kostas Tsimikas has not helped the Reds. As a result, a host of left-backs have been linked with a move to Anfield including Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies and Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez.
The 21-year-old, who is one of the exciting players in the league has enjoyed his development at the Cherries and opened his top-flight account during their win over Wolves.
According to the Daily Mail, a more realistic option for a left-back signing for Liverpool, and a player whose name has popped up many times is Kerkez. The defender is good mates with compatriot and Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai.
The report claims that Arne Slot is a huge admirer of Kerkez who was signed by Reds sporting director Richard Hughes during his time at Bournemouth before his move to Anfield this year. Kerkez spent the 2022/23 season at Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar while Slot was the head coach of Feyenoord.
Kerkez has been one of the consistent performers for the Cherries under Andoni Iraola. He has racked up 48 appearances and made four goal contributions in all competitions since his move to the Vitality Stadium in 2023.
The Daily Mail also claimed that Wolves' Rayan Ait-Nouri is attracting interest from Liverpool while top Premier League clubs will be keeping an eye on Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies whose contract expires at the end of the current season.
