Brighton & Borussia Dortmund Among Clubs Keeping Tabs On Jurgen Klopp's Favourite Liverpool Midfielder
Some Liverpool players continue to be linked with a move away from the club in the January transfer window. The Reds turned down an approach from Real Madrid to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold last week.
According to reports, Liverpool are willing to let the 26-year-old defender leave this winter transfer window. with his contract set to expire at the end of the current season.
Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town have had offers rejected for Ben Doak, who is currently on loan at Championship side Middlesbrough. Liverpool will reluctantly accept an offer of around £25-30million for Doak this January with Palace and Ipswich ready to bid £20million for the Scotland international.
Arne Sot's side confirmed on Monday that goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga has moved back to Fluminense on a permanent deal. The 22-year-old, who never made a first-team appearance for Liverpool joined the club in 2020 and spent time on loan with Macclesfield, St Patrick’s Athletic, and Livingston.
Highly-rated Liverpool starlet Lewis Koumas is drawing interest from Championship sides Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion. He joined Stoke City on loan for the rest of the campaign in the summer and has been sensational so far, making 29 appearances, scoring four goals, and providing two assists for the Potters across all competitions.
Darwin Nunez, who is attracting interest from a host of clubs including AC Milan and Atletico Madrid is reportedly open to a Saudi Pro League move.
Harvey Elliott is the latest Liverpool player to draw interest from several clubs. According to Sky Sports News, Borussia Dortmund and Brighton & Hove Albion are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old due to his lack of game time this season under Slot.
Elliott has struggled to command a starting berth, having picked up an injury earlier in the campaign. The England U-21 international, who is down the pecking has made only nine appearances and scored one goal for the Reds across all competitions.
Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, and Ryan Gravenberch or Curtis Jones are all preferred ahead of Elliott. The report claims that the Englishman's lack of playing time has alerted a number of clubs from the Premier League and Bundesliga to his potential availability in the next two transfer windows.
The clubs will closely monitor him during the ongoing window and next summer to see whether an opportunity presents itself to sign the attacking midfielder from Liverpool.
