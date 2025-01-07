Crystal Palace & Ipswich To Bid £20Million For Liverpool's Ben Doak, Fulham & Brentford Also Interested
According to a report, Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town are set to return with improved offers for Liverpool's on-loan winger Ben Doak.
READ MORE: Tottenham v Liverpool Team News | Carabao Cup | Szoboszlai Not Fit To Return To Starting Lineup
The Scotland international is currently on loan at Middlesbrough and has impressed under Michael Carrick, helping the team into fifth place and a playoff position.
Doak has scored twice and provided six assists in 21 appearances for the Championship team and his performances have caught the eye of several Premier League clubs.
READ MORE: Billionaire Elon Musk 'Planning' To Buy £6 Billion Liverpool FC From FSG - Report
Last week it was reported that the Anfield hierarchy had already turned down bids of £15million and £16million from Palace and Ipswich respectively.
The Guardian is now claiming that both clubs will return with improved offers of around £20million for the tricky winger.
READ MORE: Highly-Rated Liverpool Youngster Drawing Interest From English Clubs
Liverpool value Doak at £30million and are reported to be happy with the progress he is making during his loan spell.
As a result, the Merseyside club may hold out for something close to that amount with Fulham and Brentford also linked with a move for him.