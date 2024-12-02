Dutch Defender Lined Up To Replace Trent Alexander-Arnold At Liverpool Amid Real Madrid Links
According to a report, Liverpool are keen to move for Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong, with Trent Alexander-Arnold possibly moving on next summer.
The England international is out of contract at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, where he would team up with Jude Bellingham.
The hierarchy at Liverpool are reported to be doing everything possible to ensure that the 26-year-old continues his Anfield journey, but he will be free to discuss a potential transfer with overseas clubs at the start of January.
According to Sacha Tavolieri, Liverpool want to be proactive in their search for an alternative to Alexander-Arnold and are targeting Bayer Leverkusen's Dutch right-back, Jeremie Frimpong.
In a report on skysport.ch, the reporter claims that regular discussions have already taken place with the 23-year-old, and he has 'given his approval' to move to Anfield.
There is no guarantee that Alexander-Arnold will depart in the summer, but chiefs at Liverpool need to move fast to try and tie him down to a new deal before the end of the year.
Should they need a replacement and Frimpong is the chosen one, Tavolieri reports it will take a fee of €60million for Leverkusen to consider selling one of their main assets.