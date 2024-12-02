Dutch Defender Lined Up To Replace Trent Alexander-Arnold At Liverpool Amid Real Madrid Links

🚨 𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗜𝗡: Liverpool want to anticipate the market and move for Leverkusen’s Jérémie Frimpong (23). Conversations have already taken place and the player has given the approval to join the club, although Leverkusen will want £50M for the right-back, @sachatavolieri (🌖) pic.twitter.com/AAqt9A6aAa