European Giant Emerges To Rival Real Madrid In Battle For Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold
According to a report, as Trent Alexander-Arnold's contract saga at Liverpool drags on, Real Madrid may not be the only team vying for his signature.
The England international's representatives remain in talks with the Anfield hierarchy about extending his current deal at the club which expires in the summer, but there appears to be no signs that a breakthrough in negotiations is close.
Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the defender for many months and even made an enquiry as to whether Liverpool would be prepared to sell him in January, a move that was immediately rebuffed by the Merseyside club.
According to Fichajes, Bayern Munich could be set to join the race for the right-back who they believe can help take them up a level.
The outlet also claims that the Bundesliga outfit are prepared to offer him an attractive package and also a central role in Vincent Kompany's team to try and persuade him to make the switch to Germany.
In worrying news for Reds fans, there are also suggestions that it seems likely that Alexander-Arnold will depart his boyhood club when the season ends with retaining him at Liverpool now considered 'a virtually impossible task'.