Fabrizio Romano Outlines Liverpool Plans For Remainder Of The January Transfer Window
Fabrizio Romano has indicated to Liverpool supporters what they can expect during the final two weeks of the January transfer window.
READ MORE: 'A Matter Of When Not If Van Dijk Extends' - Positive Update On The Contract Situation Of Liverpool's Skipper
In terms of incomings, it has been very quiet so far, with just a fleeting admiration of PSG-bound Khvicha Kvaratskhelia reported by David Ornstein and Paul Joyce.
As Arne Slot's team find themselves battling on four fronts, there are unlikely to be any major outgoings although Darwin Nunez continues to be linked with a move to Saudi.
READ MORE: Saudi Pro League Shows 'Genuine' Interest In Struggling Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez This January
Romano has now confirmed that the focus of this window remains to resolve the futures of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The trio have all entered the final six months of their contracts at Anfield and are free to sign pre-contract agreements with overseas clubs.
All three are now being linked with moves away and it seems there is only confidence that skipper Van Dijk will remain in place for the start of next season.
Romano was speaking to GIVEMESPORT (via Empire of the Kop) when he explained that the Reds will only consider 'great opportunities' in the transfer market with the focus remaining on new contracts for three of their biggest players.
READ MORE: Liverpool Interested In Joshua Kimmich And Have Held Talks With The Bayern Munich Player
"New contracts remain the priority for Liverpool, in terms of plans and also of budget. For the January window, they will only consider great opportunities, or it will be nothing."
LFC Transfer Room
Whilst Liverpool appear to have the numbers in their squad to compete for major trophies, Slot has proved that he has a trusted core that he uses for the big games.
An addition or two would help to alleviate the pressure on those players and help to freshen the feeling within the squad.
After a quiet summer, it remains to be seen, therefore, if the plan to hold off on further incomings for another six months is the correct decision.