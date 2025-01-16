'I Have Direct News On The Player' - Journalist On Napoli Links To Liverpool Forward Federico Chiesa
Journalist Valter de Maggio has claimed he has news on the rumours linking Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa with a move to Napoli.
There was a shock last summer when the Reds signed the Italian international for what looked like a bargain fee of around £10million from Juventus.
Despite the initial optimism around the transfer, it has been a frustrating few months for Chiesa who has struggled to make a real impact after spending an extended period on the sidelines.
There was a brief ray of light on Saturday, however, when the 27-year-old fired home his first goal for the club against Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup third-round tie at Anfield.
With his game limited so far at Anfield, reports of late have suggested that Chiesa could move back to Serie A on loan for the remainder of the season, with Napoli favourites to sign him.
De Maggio was talking on Radio Goal on Kiss Kiss Radio (as per Area Napoli via Sport Witness) when he appeared to put an end to the rumours.
“I have direct news on the player. The striker is doing well at Liverpool, so he won’t be a new Napoli player.”
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
Whilst it looks unlikely that Chiesa will depart during this window, a move cannot be ruled out if the outlook in terms of game time doesn't improve.