Ligue 1 Side Willing To Sell Liverpool Transfer Target In January For £35m
The January transfer window is fast approaching and the opportunity for Liverpool to bolster their squad will soon be upon us. Arne Slot aims to keep hold of key players while bringing in fresh faces to help maintain a Premier League and Champions League title push.
The Reds are currently battling on all fronts this season and reinforcements could be key as the injuries continue to mount. Liverpool will face Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final after seeing off Southampton 2-1 at St Mary's Stadium on Wednesday.
The fans are keen for Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Trent Alexander-Arnold to extend their contracts which expire at the end of the season. All three players have been offered new deals.
Salah and Van Dijk are reportedly close to agreeing new contracts with the club while Alexander-Arnold continues to be linked with a move away from Anfield with Real Madrid showing keen interest in the right-back.
Liverpool have also been linked with a host of players with the likes of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez touted as a potential signing, while Brighton forward Joao Pedro, Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush and Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi have all been tentatively linked.
Arne Slot's side are reportedly working behind the scenes to sign Lyon forward Rayan Cherki in January. Cherki is regarded as one of the most exciting players in the world following his impressive performances for the Ligue 1 side.
The 21-year-old has racked up 158 appearances, scored 22 goals, and registered 32 assists in all competitions since making his debut for the club. This season, he has been ever-present for Lyon making 12 goal contributions in 17 appearances.
Lyon are currently experiencing a financial crisis and will have to raise funds this January following a provisional relegation to Ligue 2. Cherki has two years left on his remaining contract after signing a new deal over the summer.
According to French outlet RMC Sport, Lyon are willing to sell Cherki in January if an offer between £25million and £35million is received from an interested club.
Lyon president John Textor has previously warned suitors that Cherki will not be available for cheap. He said: "We lost €15m from his potential sale [to Paris Saint-Germain] last summer, but now his value is way higher,"
"He should stay in January, but it's up to Rayan, as is always the case in football."
