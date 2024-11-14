Liverpool Leading The Race To Sign Benfica Defender Alvaro Carreras
Liverpool have been linked with a move for Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras as Arne Slot looks to strengthen his squad in bid to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal.
It was reported that the Reds were in the market for a possible Andy Robertson replacement and Carreras has been identified as an ideal signing for the club and possibly a long-term first-choice left-back.
According to the Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, Liverpool and Manchester United are leading the way to sign Carreras who has been one of the consistent performers for Benfica this season.
It is believed that the Red Devils want to move ahead of their Premier League rivals and try and sign the 21-year-old who has a £41m release clause inserted in his contract in January.
Carreras has racked up 16 appearances and made four goal contributions for Roger Schmidt's side who lie third in the Primeira Liga after 10 matches played so far this campaign.
The Spanish defender, who has established himself as one of the best young full-backs in the world moved to Portugal from Manchester United after multiple loan spells.
Correio da Manha claims that the Red Devils could trigger a buy-back option for just €20million which was inserted in his contract as Ruben Amorim looks to make new additions to his squad.
During his time at Man United, Carreras featured regularly for the under-23 team, making 47 appearances, scoring four goals, and providing 10 assists across all competitions.
Since leaving Old Trafford, the youngster’s progress has alerted a host of European teams such as Barcelona and Real Madrid and he could leave Benfica soon if he continues his impressive performances.
Andy Robertson has struggled for form and fitness this season, having missed the entire pre-season training due to an injury he picked up while representing Scotland at the Euro 2024.
Robertson has started nine of 11 Premier League games this season under new head coach Arne Slot and has been sharing the left-back role with Kostas Tsimikas who has made 11 appearances in all competitions.
We will have to wait and see if Liverpool would make a formal bid for Carreras.