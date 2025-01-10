Liverpool Could Offer Two Players In Bid For Napoli Winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
After reports on Thursday claimed that Liverpool could make a move for Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, supporters are eagerly awaiting the next update on the situation.
The reliable pair of David Ornstein and Paul Joyce both claimed that the Anfield hierarchy could push for a deal in January for the 23-year-old should an opportunity in the market present itself.
The lack of progress to extend his contract in Naples which expires in 2027 appears to be the reason that the Serie A club could be open to selling the Georgian during this transfer window.
The league leaders are reported to be asking for a fee of around €80million and according to Rousing The Kop, whilst PSG appear to be the frontrunners, chiefs at Liverpool could make their move.
The outlet claims that as part of the deal that would see Kvaratskhelia move to Anfield, bosses at the club are considering proposing including out-of-favour striker, Darwin Nunez, as part of the deal.
Federico Chiesa is another player who could be used as bait for the winger and has already been linked with a move to Antonio Conte's team this month.
It promises to be an interesting few days ahead as the race for one of the world's most talented players hots up.