Liverpool Forward Rejects Contract Offer And Reportedly Fits Profile For Barcelona’s Interests

The Liverpool player is reportedly unhappy with the latest contract offer and could be an ideal reinforcement for the La Liga giants.

Drew Alexander Ross

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates his goal with Luis Diaz of Liverpool.
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates his goal with Luis Diaz of Liverpool. / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk dominate the news regarding contract negotiations at Liverpool.

However, Liverpool also want to extend the contract of other players, including their star Colombian winger, Luis Díaz.

Díaz is second behind Salah in Premier League goals and tied with Cody Gakpo for goals in all competitions this season, with 12.

The Liverpool winger earns around £55,000 per week, which is well below the salaries of some of his peers at the club.

Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo reported that Díaz refused Liverpool’s offer to extend his contract because it did not reflect the value he brings to the team.

The article states that the Liverpool winger fits precisely the profile of a player Barcelona are looking to bring in for the left-wing position.

Díaz’s contract expires in 2027. If Liverpool do not want another free transfer saga like the one they are experiencing with Alexander-Arnold, Salah, and van Dijk, they will have to sort the Colombian’s contract out in the near future.

Drew Ross
DREW ALEXANDER ROSS

LFC Transfer Room Correspondent and YouTube Host. Published Author and Screenwriter.

