Liverpool Interested In Signing Bayern Munich Midfielder With Contract Set To Expire
Liverpool’s transfer history tends to include bargain signings, like Federico Chiesa and Xherdan Shaqiri, or free transfers, like James Milner.
The Reds tend not to move for older players but can make exceptions when deals like Wataru Endō and Thiago Alcântara become available.
Bayern Munich are currently in talks with midfielder Joshua Kimmich. If they cannot reach an agreement, the German international will be able to leave on a free transfer this summer.
Kimmich has been with Bayern Munich for almost a decade and has been a standout performer, whether in midfield or at right-back.
During his time at Munich, the German international won eight Bundesliga titles, three DFB-Pokal Cups, six DFL-Supercups, one Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup.
According to Christian Falk of Sport Bild and Bild Sport, Liverpool are considering signing the Bayern Munich’s midfielder.
At 29 years old, Kimmich offers experience and quality for any club interested in his services.
It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will attempt to sign the German international in January, but a free transfer for Kimmich could be an ideal move for the Merseyside club.