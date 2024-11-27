Liverpool Join Tottenham & Man United In Race for Southampton's 18-Year-Old Wonderkid
On Sunday, Liverpool had a very trialling game against Southampton, where at one point they found themselves 2-1 down.
Mohamed Salah eventually returned things to normality for the Reds with two second-half goals which secured all three points for Arne Slot's side.
Even though Liverpool made a meal out of the game, there was one bright spark for Southampton and that was Tyler Dibling's performance.
The 18-year-old is having a breakthrough season for the Saints, becoming a mainstay on the right wing for Russel Martin's side.
Dibling has played all 12 Premier League games for Southampton and according to rumours, if he continues impressing at the top level he could be swapping the South Coast for the North West.
“He’s attracting a lot of interest,” Mick Brown, a former Premier League Scout, told Football Insider.
“Nearly every club in the Premier League have been keeping an eye on his performances this season because he’s a very talented young player.
“They’re assessing just how good they think he is, and many of them have had scouts watching him.
“After that game against Liverpool, I’m told they like what they see. If Southampton go down, chances are they’ll have to sell some players.
“The way the financial rules are at the moment, relegation can be very costly. I think we saw that with Leeds and Leicester last year.
“With Dibling attracting interest, he may well be one they look to cash in on if a good offer arrives.
“Don’t get me wrong, they’ll be keen to keep him at the club, he’s a product of their academy and a very good one at that. But with interest building, relegation from the Premier League might force them to sell.”