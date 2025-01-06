Liverpool Among Several Clubs With Keen Interest In Premier League Star's Progress
Liverpool's contract situation has dominated the headlines for the past few weeks with Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Trent Alexander-Arnold all facing uncertain futures at Anfield. The trio's contracts are set to expire at the end of the season.
The Reds have handed all three players new deals and talks remain going. As it stands, foreign clubs are eligible to open pre-contract talks with Van Dijk, Salah, and Alexander-Arnold.
Arne Slot's side are said to be relaxed about the situation but will have to weigh up whether they would rather risk losing all three players for nothing, if talks prolong, or cut their losses and cash in this January. Liverpool have already rejected a bid from Real Madrid for Alexander-Arnold.
It has been relatively quiet in terms of incomings at Liverpool despite a host of players linked with a move to Anfield this month. Morgan Gibbs-White and Alexander Isak are the latest players to be linked with the Reds.
Gibbs-White has established himself as one of the consistent performers for Nottingham Forest in the past few seasons. The 24-year-old has racked up 95 appearances, scored 14 goals, and provided 21 assists for Forest since joining them from Wolves in the summer of 2022 on a five-year deal.
The England midfielder is leading Forest's charge this season under manager Nuno Espirito Santo in the Premier League. Forest are proving to be the surprise package this term as they lie third in the league table with 37 points.
Nottingham Forest will have the chance to go level on points with second-placed Arsenal with a win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night. Forest have secured huge wins already this campaign including beating Liverpool at Anfield.
Gibbs-White has been ever-present for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, making 15 appearances, scoring three goals, and registering three assists in the top-flight.
According to Daily Mail, Liverpool are one of several clubs with a keen interest in Gibbs-White’s progress. The report claims that Newcastle United and Aston Villa made enquiries last summer and Manchester City were aware of Gibbs-White even before he made his senior debut as a 16-year-old.
Gibbs-White’s contract is set to expire in 2027 and Forest's priority is to agree a new contract with him.
