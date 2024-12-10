Liverpool Revealed To Have Made Transfer Move For Mexican Star Amid Mohamed Salah Contract Uncertainty Last Summer
According to Cesar Luis Merlo, Liverpool attempted to sign Mexican winger Cesar Huerta last summer.
Merlo was talking on his YouTube channel when he revealed that the Anfield hierarchy moved to sign the 24-year-old, currently playing his football for UNAM Pumas in Liga MX, the top tier of Mexican football.
According to the journalist, Liverpool intended to purchase the player and immediately loan him to Championship side Sunderland. Still, the move fell through because he was not wanted at the Stadium of Light by manager Regis Le Bris.
It was a quiet summer on the whole for Liverpool, with the only deals done for Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Marmadashvili, who was then loaned back to Valencia.
Much of that, however, was likely as a result as a result of the ongoing uncertainty regarding the contracts of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Huerta, who has been capped 15 times by Mexico, scoring three goals, is out of contract at the end of the season, but Merlo claims that there is an agreement that he will not leave on a free transfer.
That leaves the possibility of a January transfer open, with the winger said to be keen on a move to one of Europe's top five leagues.
Whilst Huerta's preference is to change continent to further his career, Merlo claims that Pumas would prefer to sell him to another team in Liga MX as it is likely to lead to a more lucrative transfer.
This will be one to watch in January when the transfer window re-opens, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool re-ignites their interest.