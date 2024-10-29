Liverpool Set To Target Brazilian Defender Murillo From Nottingham Forest
Amid the speculation around Virgil van Dijk and his ever-closer looming contract expiry date, Liverpool have entered the market for fresh new center-backs for the upcoming summer transfer window with Nottingham Forest's Brazilian defender, Murillo, chief among those targets per Rudy Galetti and TEAMTalk.
Murillo is forming part of the second-best defense in the Premier League currently, having only conceded seven goals in nine games, second only to Liverpool's five, and one of only three teams who have conceded less than ten goals so far this season. Manchester City being the third team with nine conceded. This is elite company for a team to be in considering their squad, budget, and where they found themselves in the table last season, escaping relegation by just 6 points with a goal difference of -18 conceding 1.8 goals per game.
A stark change to this season with just 0.8 goals conceded per game with them currently on a trajectory to concede just 30 goals this season, compared to 67 conceded last year in the Premier League, Nottingham Forest find themselves in a dark horse position for a possible European position for next season if this form continues.
Murillo is one of the stars of the monstrous defense playing as a combination of a center-back and full-back, advancing the wing and defending the outside space, winning more than 50% of his duels on the ground and over 60% of his duels in the air. To give you a comparison, Manuel Akanji of Manchester City wins 60% of his duels on the ground and only 39% of his aerial duels. William Saliba of Arsenal so far this season is only winning 55% of his aerial duels.
It remains to be seen what price Nottingham Forest will place on the young Brazilian, but, he will for certain be one to watch come the Summer transfer window if Liverpool fails to secure an extension for their captain, Virgil van Dijk.